Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pedro Martinez is hurting.

As all Boston fans know, Martinez and David Ortiz built quite the friendship during their time together as Red Sox teammates. So when the latter was shot in his native Dominican Republic on Sunday night, it’s not tough to imagine how the former star right-hander took the news.

Martinez put his thoughts together Monday night on MLB Network. As he fought back tears, the Hall of Famer delivered powerful sentiments that undoubtedly are shared by countless folks in Boston, the D.R. and elsewhere around the world.

"I don't have enough words to describe who @davidortiz is, what David means to baseball…" An emotional message from @45PedroMartinez regarding his friend and former @RedSox teammate, David Ortiz. pic.twitter.com/ZqrY08Zs3i — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 11, 2019

Well said, Pedro.

As for Ortiz, he landed in Boston shortly after 10 p.m. ET on Monday and promptly was taken, police escort and all, to Mass. General Hospital, where he will continue his recovery. No further updates on Ortiz have been given at this time.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images