Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

You can serve yourself, and your team, well simply by putting the puck on net.

Just ask Karson Kuhlman.

Kuhlman was called to action Sunday night for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at Enterprise Center. Being thrust into a do-or-die tilt certainly was no easy task for the 23-year-old, who hadn’t suited up for the Boston Bruins since Game 3 of their second-round series on April 30. Bruce Cassidy’s lineup decision paid off and then some, as Kuhlman’s first career playoff goal provided the Bruins some insurance in their 5-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.

The rookie’s second-period tally was a thing of beauty. After making his way out wide, Kuhlman received a pass from David Krejci, squared himself up and rifled a wrist shot over Jordan Binnington’s stick-side shoulder. Having squandered a few chances earlier in the game, Kuhlman wasn’t going to let this one go to waste.

“First off, I was just thinking take it to the net,” Kuhlman said, per The Athletics’ Fluto Shinzawa. “I missed a few opportunities earlier in the game to net-drive. But I saw a little sliver on the far side. So I decided to put one on net.”

Kuhlman’s performance Sunday night all but solidified his spot in the Bruins’ lineup for Wednesday night’s Game 7 at TD Garden. With an impactful Cup Final game now under his belt, the young winger should have the confidence to let it fly as the B’s vie for hockey’s most coveted hardware.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Mayer/USA TODAY Sports Images