Jordan Binnington has not been have the best of series in this Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins.

The St. Louis Blues netminder has an .873 save percentage through three games, taking his biggest hit in Game 3 when he allowed five goals on 19 shots and was pulled for the first time in his NHL career in the second period.

The rookie is a large reason why the Blues turned their season around and fought their way to the Cup Final, but he certainly has looked leaky at times in this series.

But there is reason to believe Binnington will come back strong in Game 4 on Monday night at Enterprise Center.

Binnington owns a 12-2-0 record over his career following a loss, including a 6-2 record in the playoffs with a 1.84 goals against average and .935 save percentage.

Jordan Binnington of the @StLouisBlues owns a career record of 12-2-0 after a loss of any kind in the NHL, including 6-2 in that scenario during the #StanleyCup Playoffs (1-84 GAA, .935 SV%). More #NHLStats: https://t.co/aQQ08l6qZP pic.twitter.com/axB5rh9vkJ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 3, 2019

Now, Binnington has had a performance nearly as bad as his Game 3 clunker and he never has had to bounce back from getting the hook in a Stanley Cup Playoff game. But, Binnington seems to be a confident goalie for not even having a full NHL season under his belt, and seems to be equally ready to move on from Game 3.

“I didn’t even really watch film to be honest,” Binnington told reporters, via NHL.com’s Dan Rosen. “Just move on.”

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images