Boston Bruins linemates Chris Wagner and Joakim Nordstrom spent plenty of time together during the B’s 2019 season, but summertime has separated the two as they recuperate from their Stanley Cup Final loss.

The most recent episode of the Bruins’ “Staying Connected” series documents Wagner recent FaceTimes conversation with Nordstrom, who’s spending the offseason “across the pond” in Sweden. The duo shares some laughs over some of their most recent shenanigans (like Wagner’s recent trip to New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Nordstrom’s latest visit with Bruins forward David Pastrnak) before taking a brief look forward at the 2019-20 season.

“I miss you guys,” Nordstrom said. “I miss Boston, too.”

Check it out:

We're going long distance for this edition of Staying Connected.@chriswags23 gives his liney @Jo92No a call to see how things are going over in Sweden this summer: pic.twitter.com/bTcMxj4ySp — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 22, 2019

Is it October yet?

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images