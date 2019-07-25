Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Let’s be honest: the Boston Red Sox’s chances of catching the New York Yankees in the American League East are slim.

But that doesn’t mean the Yankees intend to go easy this weekend when they visit Fenway Park for the first time in 2019.

The Red Sox and Yankees will kick off a four-game series Thursday night, continuing a crucial stretch for Boston, which sits 11 games behind New York in the division and two games back of the AL’s second wild-card spot. Surely, the Red Sox don’t need any extra motivation given the stakes, but the defending World Series champions received some Wednesday when Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius expressed a desire to “bury” Boston this weekend.

Didi Gregorius on the upcoming Red Sox series: "Every time we get a chance to play them and you get a chance to bury them, that’s all you want to do: keep expanding the lead." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 25, 2019

The Red Sox just need to play well, regardless of the opponent, as they entered Thursday trailing the Cleveland Indians, Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays in the AL wild-card standings with a 56-47 record. There’s been some speculation about whether Boston could consider selling — rather than buying or standing pat — before the July 31 Major League Baseball trade deadline, but the Red Sox can put those talks to rest and solidify themselves as legitimate playoff contenders with a strong showing this weekend. And the Yankees aren’t taking their biggest rivals lightly.

“They are the defending champs and have a lot of the same ingredients that were part of that club last year,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters after New York defeated the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. “We know we have to be at our best like here in Minnesota. The same rings true with the Red Sox, especially when we go to Fenway. We have to put our best foot forward to have a chance at success.”

The Yankees will arrive at Fenway Park with their shovels in hand. It’s up to the Red Sox to stay above ground.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images