BOSTON — Enes Kanter has a few plans to get acclimated with his new home.

The newest member of the Boston Celtics was introduced Wednesday afternoon at Auerbach Center and wasted no time taking a jab at Kyrie Irving when asked why he chose to wear No. 11.

Kanter noted he’s a “very big fan” of Tom Brady and is hopeful to meet the New England Patriots quarterback. But he’s going to spend his Wednesday night cheering on another Boston team.

“I might actually go to the Red Sox game today,” he said. “We don’t have baseball in Turkey and my friends told me people go see baseball games to drink and eat hot dogs. It takes four hours. I don’t drink, by the way. But I might go check it out to see the fans and see what baseball is all about because I don’t even know the rules.”

After his slight dig at Irving and praise for Brady, we have a feeling Kanter will receive a warm welcome if he does decide to attend the game.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images