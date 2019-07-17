Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A number of Boston fans already owned Kemba Walker’s Celtics jersey before the All-Star point guard even agreed to join the franchise.

Well, kind of.

Walker elected to wear No. 8 upon signing with the Celtics, much to the delight of green teamers who held onto their Antoine Walker jerseys for all these years. As C’s fans surely will remember, Antoine Walker donned No. 8 with the C’s for the first seven seasons of his NBA career, over which time he made three All-Star teams.

Boston’s new starting point guard was introduced Wednesday and offered his reason behind choosing the number, a decision that was made after speaking with the man who rocked it before him.

“It was hard. There’s no numbers available, like, every number is retired,” Kemba Walker said. “Yeah, the reason I went eight is because my birthday is May 8 and eight was available. But yeah, it’s cool to wear Antoine Walker’s number. I spoke to him, he gave me his blessing so I’m excited.”

Enes Kanter’s reason for his Celtics jersey number was even less compelling than his new teammate’s, but the veteran big man managed to slide in a dig at a certain someone who used to wear No. 11 in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via NESN.com