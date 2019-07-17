Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you use the internet (you’re here, so…) you’ve probably noticed the #AgeChallenge taking social media by storm.

People all over the interwebs have been applying the old age filter on the FaceApp and posting the results. Naturally, the sports world joined in on the fun. We already got a look at what Tom Brady might look like as he chases down another Super Bowl ring in 2050.

And before the fad is gone, here are some other solid entries:

They grow up so fast. Also we’re sorry. pic.twitter.com/wpE0gS8H1u — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 16, 2019

Waiting on the NBA season to start like… 😂#AgeChallenge pic.twitter.com/WR5wDlYY4j — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 16, 2019

When it's #TackoTuesday but your waiter still hasn’t asked for your order yet🙄🌮 pic.twitter.com/gDKmbN6nUe — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 16, 2019

Well that was fun. Can this be over now?

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images