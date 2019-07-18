Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski believes his magic dust works wonders on the ice, too.

The former New England Patriots tight end declared himself the Boston Bruins’ good luck charm last week during the taping of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports Awards. Gronk was speaking with host Arthur Kade when he recalled serving as the Boston Bruins banner captain for Game 2 of their Stanley Cup playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The NHL shared the clip Thursday on social media.

“I waved that flag,” Gronkowski said. “They won that game when I waved that flag. Yes (they won). I waved that thing so hard. I was a beast.”

Gronkowski was invaluable in firing up the crowd, which helped will the Bruins to an epic 4-1 win over the Leafs.

Now that he’ll have some free time this fall and winter, perhaps Gronk will bring his winning ways to TD Garden more often.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images