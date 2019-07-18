Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears that Javonte Green will compete for the Boston Celtics’ final roster spot in training camp.

The Boston Celtics reportedly are planning to sign the 25-year-old to a two-year contract, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps was the first to report that the C’s we’re bringing the summer league standout along.

Per Himmelsbach, Green’s deal will be partially guaranteed in year one, and non-guaranteed in year two.

“Javonte Green is planning to sign a 2-year deal with the Celtics, with a partial guarantee in year 1 and non-guaranteed year 2, per source. I’ve been told by multiple sources that the Cs plan to have several players, likely partial & two-way contract guys, vie for the last spot,” Himmelsbach tweeted Thursday evening.

Green averaged 10.8 points with 4.8 rebounds and shot 50 percent from the field in five games in Las Vegas. The 6-foot-5 guard, who played college ball at Radford and has played overseas the last few seasons and adds some defensive depth for the C’s at the guard position. He averaged 1.8 steals and 8.0 rebounds in college.

Of course, the signing of Green furthers bolsters the competition Tacko Fall may face in making the roster. The 7-foot-6 center is on an Exhibition 10 contract, though Danny Ainge has stated that the C’s are taking his development very seriously, and currently are trying to get a contract done.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images