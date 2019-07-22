Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Despite tabbing Nathan Eovaldi as their “traditional” closer for the foreseeable future, the Boston Red Sox reportedly remain interested in adding a top-notch, late-inning reliever.

The Red Sox are showing “active interest” in San Diego Padres closer Kirby Yates and Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. The news arrived hours after Morosi reported that Boston recently evaluated Jays reliever Daniel Hudson.

The Red Sox, like any team, likely would have to part with significant assets to acquire either Yates or Giles.

Yates, perhaps the best closer in baseball this season, has 31 saves to go along with a 1.05 ERA for the Padres, who currently are five games back of the final National League Wild Card spot. Giles, meanwhile, has 14 saves and a 1.64 ERA for the lowly Jays.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images