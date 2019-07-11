Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Will the impact of the United States women’s soccer team’s latest triumph be lesser than, greater or equal to what many initially believe?

That’s the $1 million question in the aftermath of USA’s 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup victory. Not only did Team USA prove itself as the best in women’s soccer history by winning back-to-back world championship, it also transcended sports by garnering as many headlines for its off-field work as it did for its on-field exploits.

NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard review Team USA’s World Cup 2019 journey and highlight standout moments and top storylines on this week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Podcast,” which you can listen to below on SoundCloud or here on the NESN Podcast Network.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images