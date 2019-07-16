Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When Michael Chavis’ bat gets hot, the 23-year-old seems to accomplish just about anything he sets his mind to.

But apparently, Chavis said he wasn’t thinking about when he would hit his first major league grand slam Monday night. After the Sox’s 10-8 victory over the Blue Jays, Chavis called it an “awesome” experience.

“Got a 3-2 fastball and didn’t try to do too much with it, caught a barrel and it went,” he told NESN’s Jahmai Webster after the game. “It was pretty fun going around the bases a getting welcomed by everybody, but I’m glad we came out with the win tonight.”

When asked what he would add to his notebook about his grand slam, Chavis’ response was simple.

“Do that again. Repeat that swing.”

In fact, Chavis plans on sending the ball he launched into the Monster seats to his mother.

Gonna have to send mom a souvenir after his first career granny! pic.twitter.com/hfCerqrpcw — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 16, 2019

Manager Alex Cora lauded Chavis’ homer for helping give the Sox a much-needed lead early.

“It was a good start of the inning,” he said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “… There were some positives offensively today, so it was a good time.”

Here are some more notes from Monday’s Blue Jays-Red Sox game:

— Thanks to Michael Chavis’ first-inning grand slam, the Red Sox are now tied with the Baltimore Orioles for most grand slams hit since 1970 with 230.

Boston also holds the league record for most grand slams at home (219). The Yankees are the closest to the Sox with 190 grand slams at home.

Since at least 1930 no #MLB team has clubbed more grand slams at home than #RedSox (219). Next nearest tally in that time is #Yankees with 190. — Red Sox Nation Stats (@RSNStats) July 16, 2019

— Brandon Workman earned the save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, tying Matt Barnes with four saves on the season. Ryan Braiser leads the pitching staff with seven saves.

— The Sox scored all 10 of their runs in the first three innings.

— Devers had an off-night in the field, committing both of the Boston’s errors Monday night. He did manage to make a nifty play in the fifth, however, preventing Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from reaching base.

You've been hit by,

You've been struck by,

A smooth criminal. pic.twitter.com/wNDULQuQNe — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 16, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images