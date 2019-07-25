Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Skip Bayless has high expectations for the New England Patriots in the upcoming season.

The reigning Super Bowl champions, at least on paper, own one of the easiest regular-season schedules in 2019 and Bayless expects Tom Brady and Co. to take full advantage. The “Undisputed” co-host believes the Patriots will go 13-3, with their losses coming Opening Night against the Pittsburgh Steelers in addition to a pair of “Sunday Night Football” road defeats at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans in Week 9 and 13, respectively.

A great regular-season record is just the start of what Bayless expects to be a great season in New England. The FOX Sports talking head delivered his Super Bowl LIV prediction Thursday, which pits two of the league’s most historic franchises against each other.

"The Cowboys will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, but I'm being objective about my Dallas Cowboys, and I'm saying they will lose to Tom Brady on the biggest stage in the sport." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/SPWcmD2NrC — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 25, 2019

“I’ve been steadfast in this the whole offseason: I believe that the Cowboys will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, but I’m being objective about my Dallas Cowboys and I’m saying they will lose to Tom Brady on the biggest stage in the sport,” Bayless said. “I have New England over Dallas in the Super Bowl.”

Talk about a dream Super Sunday matchup for the NFL.

Should the Patriots and Cowboys meet in February with the Lombardi Trophy on the line, it would be the second time the teams square off in the upcoming campaign. New England will welcome Dallas to Gillette Stadium for a Week 12 tilt Nov. 24.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images