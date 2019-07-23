Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Some Boston Red Sox appear to be on the mend, but not all.

Having dealt with injuries all season, the Red Sox finally got back Nathan Eovaldi over the weekend, and Mitch Moreland is set to come back Tuesday. Meanwhile, Steve Pearce has turned a corner in his recovery, as well. However, as for Steven Wright, he’s not quite ready to return to action.

The knuckleballer has been on the injured list since July 14 with to a right big toe contusion. And while it’s not broken, Sox manager Alex Cora indicated that Wright still is having some trouble.

“It’s still sore. It’s not broken,” Cora said Monday, via MassLive. “But he’s sore. It’s kind of like limited him to do other stuff.”

While Wright can’t pitch in the postseason since he served a PED suspension this season, his return is important since it would give the Red Sox a guy that can eat innings and give hitters a different look.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images