One of the more polarizing athletes in Boston history soon will appear on what should be considered the best reality show on TV.

Retired major leaguer Johnny Damon and a group of his friends will be the charter guests on next week’s “Below Deck Mediterranean” episode. For those unaware, “Below Deck” and its spin-off, “Below Deck Mediterranean,” profile young “yachties” working and serving super rich guests aboard super big yachts in exotic locations.

Typically, charter guests include wealthy socialites, entrepreneurs, investors and other people of similar ilk. Sometimes the guests are easy-going, but usually they’re obnoxious and demanding. The crew either meets the challenge or devolves into chaos, often resulting in fights and/or firings.

It’s a fun watch, if you’re into that sort of thing.

We’ll have to wait until next week to see how Damon behaves, but if the previews offer any indication, he and his pals are tough to deal with.

(You can click here to watch a preview of next week’s episode, which includes Damon and his friends sending steak back to the chef.)

(And you can click here to watch a clip of some additional drama that goes down during the episode.)

Yeah, we can’t wait.

Damon’s “Below Deck Mediterranean” episode premiers next Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images