Batting second in the lineup certainly has worked out for Rafael Devers, and he continued the trend Tuesday night.

The Red Sox third baseman wasted no time in putting Boston in front of the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre when he blasted a two-run shot on the first pitch he saw from Trent Thornton.

Take a look:

Please enjoy this video of Raffy absolutely PUNISHING a baseball. pic.twitter.com/6QrqfhYH1C — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 2, 2019

Absolutely crushed.

The round-tripper marked the 13th of the season for Devers.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images