Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The city of Boston might still be shaking from the absolute blast Rafael Devers hit Thursday afternoon.

The Red Sox and Blue Jays entered the bottom of the fifth tied at zero, up until a nice line shot into left-center from Sandy Leon drove in the game’s first run. Then two batters later with Leon and Mookie Betts on base, Devers launched his 19th homer of the season.

Jays starter Thomas Pannone left a first-pitch fastball right over the heart of the plate at 88 mph, and Devers turned on it, launching it into the Red Sox bullpen.

Take a look:

The homer was 109.8 mph off the bat and ultimately traveled 417 feet.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images