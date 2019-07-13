Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States Women’s National Soccer Team has had quite the week since winning the 2019 Women’s World Cup on Sunday, including New England natives Alyssa Naeher and Sam Mewis.

From rolling through the streets of New York City’s parade route, to attending the ESPY’s in Los Angeles, it’s been quite the whirlwind. And it continued Friday, when Naeher and Mewis threw out the first pitch at Friday night’s Boston Red Sox game.

The USWNT defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the World Cup final, winning their first back-to-back championship in team history. Naeher and Mewis played large roles for the team in France, Naeher in goal and Mewis at midfield.

Naeher is a native of Bridgeport, Conn., and allowed just three goals through seven games. Mewis is from Hanson, Mass. and tallied two goals and three assists through six games.

