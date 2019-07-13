Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are undefeated in NBA Summer League action this year, largely in part to the play of Carsen Edwards and Tacko Fall.

Edwards has been lighting up the scoreboard thus far, and Fall has been an absolute sensation with fans, and Brad Stevens’s kids, while also filling up the stat sheet quite nicely in the C’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

And on Friday, a crazy photo of the pair surfaced Friday afternoon, and Fall even makes Fall look larger than life next to Edwards.

At 7-foot-6, Fall towers over just about every player on the court in Las Vegas this summer. Edwards is listed at 6-feet, but looks much smaller than that thanks to this angle and his vertically gifted teammate.

The photo is drawing comparison to the 1980’s Washington Bullets’ duo of Manute Bol and Tyrone “Muggsy” Bogues. Bol was listed at 7-foot-7, while Bogues is significantly shorter than Edwards at 5-foot-3.

Will the pair ever see the court for Boston during the regular season? It remains unknown at this point, but with their stellar play over the course of the summer, their chances are rising.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images