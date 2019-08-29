Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics will have a new look to their offense next season, and they’ll likely rely a bit more on the production of Gordon Hayward.

Hayward, 29, recently said his leg feels amazing after a full, healthy offseason, which is a great sign for Boston heading into the 2019-20 season. Now his teammates are speaking on highly of his current shape after some solid workout sessions at the Auerbach Center.

Newly-acquired Enes Kanter told The Athletic’s Jared Weiss that he played two-on-two with Hayward, Jaylen Brown and Tacko Fall earlier this summer, and had only great things to say about Hayward’s play and confidence.

“When I was in Boston, I played with (Hayward) in two-on-two action and I feel like he’s gained more confidence,” Kanter told Weiss. “When he played, he wasn’t scared of anything. It was me, Gordon, Jaylen Brown and Tacko (Fall).”

Hayward was very thankful to get ample help from the Celtics coaching staff this summer, and it appears it’s paying dividends. He’ll look to find some consistency with a fresh slate this season after averaging 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds over 72 games last season.

