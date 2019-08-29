Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

J.D. Martinez is good at hitting baseballs really far.

The outfielder and designated hitter currently leads the Boston Red Sox in home runs, and he extended that lead Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies. Martinez turned on a pitch from Peter Lambert, sending it well over the left field wall at Coors Field for a two-run homer, giving Boston a 2-0 lead in the third.

It was his 32nd home run of the season.

Check it out:

SOUND ON for this J.D. homer. pic.twitter.com/nMtrT0ZQIK — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 29, 2019

Yeah, that one got out in a hurry.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images