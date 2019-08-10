Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox currently are without one of the more stable pitchers in their rotation, but things seems to be trending in the right direction.

Earlier this week, David Price was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left wrist injury after he “underwent an MRI on his left wrist that revealed a TFCC cyst that was treated with a cortisone shot,” according to the team. His move to the IL was retroactive to August 5.

Prior to the Red Sox game against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, Price gave an update on himself.

Price says the cortisone shot went right into the cyst into his wrist so it should take care of it. If not, and it returns, he might need minor surgery in the offseason to remove it. Says he got in a good workout yesterday and is continuing to build up range of motion — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) August 10, 2019

Although Price mostly has been good this season, he was in a truly bad run of form leading up to his placement on the IL. The Red Sox have lost each of the last five times Price has taken the mound, and in that stretch the southpaw is 0-3 with an 8.59 ERA, giving up 21 runs in 22 innings.

At least for Friday’s win over the Angels, Brian Johnson took Price’s spot in the rotation, though it’s unclear if that’ll be the move the next turn through.

