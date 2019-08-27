Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We haven’t seen much of Dustin Pedroia on a baseball field the past two season, but the Boston Red Sox veteran is not ruling out a return to the diamond.

Pedroia shut down his season back in June, electing to get away from the team as he continues to rehab his surgically-repaired knee. The 36-year-old noted that his surgery was a major one to improve quality of life, not necessarily get him back on the field.

He told reporters Thursday in Colordao while he visits with the team during their series against the Rockies that he is expecting that he will need a full knee replacement at some point, but he is “not ruling out” playing again. In the meantime, Pedroia remains on crutches before starting a 12-week rehab program and expects to have a better idea on his future then.

Dustin Pedroia is not ruling out playing again. But he acknowledged his last surgery was a major one to improve the quality of his life and he will eventually need a full replacement. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 27, 2019

Pedroia will be on crutches for two more weeks then start a 12-week strengthening program. Will then assess future from there. Said knee kept getting worse and worse when he went home, leading to the surgery. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 27, 2019

Pedroia has played in a total of nine games over the past two seasons. Whether his comeback attempt succeeds or fails, it’s been a valiant effort. But you certainly can’t blame the second baseman should he put his quality of life ahead of his playing career.

