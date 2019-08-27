We learned a lot about Rob Gronkowski on Tuesday.

The former New England Patriot and now retired tight end revealed the next step in his career away from the field, and gave insight about why he retired from football and got emotional in explaining how difficult it was to step away from the game despite all of the things he was going through with injuries.

Gronkowski did notably leave the door open to a return to the field at some point.

He didn’t give much context during the Q&A of announcement, other than saying that returning “is not the case right now.” But it appears we’ll have more details on Gronk’s retirement and the possibility of a return to the Patriots soon, as the former tight end joined Ian Rapoport for an episode of the RapSheet podcast that will be released next week. Rapoport released a preview of the episode in which Gronkowski laid out what it would take for him to get back on the field.

“I’ve had gut feelings and then I didn’t go with them, I went with a different option and then it never works out. I swear, it never does. You always want to go with what you are truly feeling even if it doesn’t make sense to someone else. If it makes sense to you, then it makes sense to do that,” Gronkowski told Rapoport. “If I get the gut feeling, that’s what I would need. My soul would need to be on fire. And I wouldn’t just listen to it for just one day, it would have to be a consistent basis.”

So, you’re saying there’s a chance?

It’s pretty obvious that Gronkowski has some things away from football that he would like to check off, and if a return is going to happen, it probably isn’t going to come sooner than later, but there’s hope nonetheless.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images