After winning the Super Bowl in 2019, the New England Patriots have their sights on taking home the Lombardi trophy once again in 2020.

It certainly won’t be easy for the Patriots to repeat as Super Bowl champions, but they’re once again poised to have a great shot at winning the AFC East title and making the playoffs. New England has both an 80 percent chance to win the division and an 86 percent chance to make the playoffs for the 11th consecutive season according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

The New York Jets have the next best odds at winning the division at 11 percent, while the Miami Dolphins have the worst at a mere 2 percent. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have a 7 percent chance at winning the division, with a 14 percent chance to make the playoffs.

The Jets hope the additions of Le’Veon Bell and Quinnen Williams will be enough to put them over the edge, but even so, they have just a 21 percent chance to make the playoffs. Like the Jets, the Dolphins will rely on some young players as well. Miami can only hope that new quarterback Josh Rosen takes the next step in his career progression to help the Fins compete with New England.

It looks like even without Rob Gronkowski, the Patriots are primed to make another solid run during Bill Belichick and Brady’s 20th season with the organization.

