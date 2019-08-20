In case you haven’t noticed, the days are starting to get shorter and shorter, as is your time to prepare for your upcoming fantasy football draft.
As summer starts to give way the fall, we can ease our pain with the hope of the approaching football season. And you know what? This is the year you win your fantasy football league — with a little help from NESN.com, of course.
As fantasy draft season hits full swing, we’re here to bring you our latest installment of the Top 100 fantasy football players for the upcoming campaign.
Check out NESN.com’s ranking of the top players for standard, non-PPR leagues in the list below.
(Bye weeks in parentheses.)
1. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (11)
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (7)
3. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (9)
4. David Johnson, RB, ARI (12)
5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (8)
6. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (7)
7. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU (10)
8. Davante Adams, WR, GB (11)
9. James Conner, RB, PIT (7)
10. Todd Gurley, RB, LAR (9)
11. Le’Veon Bell, RB, NYJ (4)
12. Michael Thomas, WR, NO (9)
13. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE (7)
14. Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (12)
15. Julio Jones, WR, ATL (9)
16. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (12)
17. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (7)
18. Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC (12)
19. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (9)
20. Mike Evans, WR, TB (7)
21. George Kittle, TE, SF (4)
22. T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND (6)
23. Aaron Jones, RB, GB (11)
24. Marlon Mack, RB, IND (6)
25. Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (12)
26. Zach Ertz, TE, PHI (10)
27. Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL (9)
28. Leonard Fournette, RB, JAX (10)
29. Damien Williams, RB, KC (12)
30. Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET (5)
31. Antonio Brown, WR, OAK (6)
32. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (12)
33. Josh Jacobs, RB, OAK (6)
34. Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (8)
35. Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR (9)
36. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (11)
37. Mark Ingram, RB, BAL (8)
38. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC (12)
39. Chris Carson, RB, SEA (11)
40. Robert Woods, WR, LAR (9)
41. David Montgomery, RB, CHI (6)
42. Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN (12)
43. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (11)
44. Sony Michel, RB, NE (10)
45. Chris Godwin, WR, TB (7)
46. Kenny Golladay, WR, DET (5)
47. Julian Edelman, WR, NE (10)
48. Tevin Coleman, RB, SF (4)
49. Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU (10)
50. Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN (10)
51. Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (9)
52. Evan Engram, TE, NYG (11)
53. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (9)
54. D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (7)
55. Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (9)
56. Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI (10)
57. Allen Robinson, WR, CHI (6)
58. Hunter Henry, TE, LAC (12)
59. O.J. Howard, TE, TB (7)
60. Lamar Miller, RB, HOU (10)
61. Latavius Murray, RB, NO (9)
62. A.J. Green, WR, CIN (9)
63. Will Fuller, WR, HOU (10)
64. Josh Gordon, WR, NE (10)
65. Matt Ryan, QB, ATL (9)
66. James White, RB, NE (10)
67. Sammy Watkins, WR, KC (12)
68. Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB (11)
69. Kenyan Drake, RB, MIA (5)
70. Mike Williams, WR, LAC (12)
71. Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ (4)
72. Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (10)
73. Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI (6)
74. Andrew Luck, QB, IND (6)
75. Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE (7)
76. Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA (11)
77. Jarvis Landry, RB, CLE (7)
78. Corey Davis, WR, TEN (11)
79. Derrius Guice, RB, WAS (10)
80. Dante Pettis, WR, SF (4)
81. Marvin Jones, WR, DET (5)
82. Jared Cook, TE, NO (9)
83. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (30)
84. Jordan Howard, RB, PHI (10)
85. Russell Wilson, QB, SEA (11)
86. Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR (7)
87. Christian Kirk, WR, ARI (12)
88. Cam Newton, QB, CAR (7)
89. Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG (11)
90. Carson Wentz, QB, PHI (10)
91. Drew Brees, QB, NO (9)
92. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (10)
93. Vance McDonald, TE, PIT (7)
94. Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR (9)
95. LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF (6)
96. Dede Westbrook, WR, JAX (10)
97. Devin Funchess, WR, IND (6)
98. Eric Ebron, TE, IND (6)
99. Kallen Ballage, RB, MIA (5)
100. Jared Goff, QB, LAR
