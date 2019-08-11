Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics added four high-character rookies during the 2019 NBA Draft in Romeo Langford, Grant Williams, Carsen Edwards and Tremont Waters.

Langford, Boston’s top pick, was the only draftee to not participate in summer league as he continues to recover from surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb. Summer league is great, but there’s just something different about seeing the rooks in their new, authentic threads. Celtics fans finally got that chance on Sunday.

The 2019 rookie class gathered for the Rookie Photo Shoot, where we got our first look at Langford, Williams, Edwards and Waters in true Celtics green.

Check it out:

This was also fans’ first chance to see Williams and Edwards wear their real numbers, as the two rookies wore No. 40 and 29, respectively.

It’s been widely known that this crew gets along with one another very well, and that was only confirmed on Sunday.

Celtics fans will welcome that kind of chemistry with open arms after last season’s roller coaster year.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images