The Boston Red Sox fell 5-4 to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon following what was (for the most part) a solid performance from the bullpen.

Manager Alex Cora noted he thought the bullpen gave his club a chance to win the series finale against the Angels, and that Josh Taylor in particular had good command of his fastball and slider on the mound. The combination of Taylor, Marcus Walden and Nathan Eovaldi combined for six strikeouts, and no earned runs.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images