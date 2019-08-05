Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Good news is tough to come by in Red Sox nation these days. So, what Manny Ramirez provided Monday morning is just what the doctor ordered.

Appearing on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe,” the former Boston slugger offered an encouraging update on David Ortiz, his longtime teammate and close friend. Ortiz recently was sent home after being hospitalized for over a month while recovering from the gunshot wounds he suffered June 9 in the Dominican Republic.

According to Ramirez, Ortiz’s recovery is going well — better than well, even.

“He looks great,” Ramirez said. “David looks awesome, and I’m so happy that I went to his house and saw him, we were watching the game and having fun, it was a great time. He’s walking, he’s moving, he’s fine.

“All we’ve got to do is wait and keep praying for him and support him. He’s a great guy. I was in Seattle (when the news broke), my son was playing a tournament and when I heard the news I couldn’t believe it. But the Dominican Republic is one of those countries that you’ve got to be careful. But thank God that he’s fine, it could’ve been worse.”

The investigation into the Ortiz shooting is ongoing.

There have been over a dozen arrests since the attack, including the alleged mastermind, Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images