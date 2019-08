Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have hit a new low after losing their eight consecutive game on Sunday night at the hands of the New York Yankees. NESN.com’s Rachel Holt recaps the losses in the Xfinity Report above.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images