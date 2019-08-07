Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Smart coined Team USA “Team Shamrock” due to the strong contingent of Boston Celtics on the roster, but it appears they’ll be missing one member until further notice.

Smart is out indefinitely with calf tightness, according to The New York Times’ Marc Stein. He’ll be re-evaluated next week.

This comes after Smart removed himself from Tuesday’s practice due to the injury. He was hopeful that he’d return to the floor today, but that’s clearly not the case.

The 25-year-old will be re-evaluated when the team heads to Los Angeles next week, per NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg.

Smart averaged 8.9 points, four assists and 2.9 rebounds in 80 games last season. He’s joined by teammates Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on the USA Men’s National Team roster.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images