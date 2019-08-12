Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis’ highlight-reel catch ended up costing him some time away from the diamond.

The Boston Red Sox infielder was placed on the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday’s opener against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Chavis suffered an AC joint strain in his shoulder while diving for — and making — a pretty nice catch against the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 6.

The 24-year-old said he knew immediately something was wrong.

“It was immediate,” he told reporters Monday, per the Providence Journal’s Bill Koch. “I dove, stood up, turned to Jackie and was like, ‘That really hurt.’ Adrenalin’s going, you’re amped up and I played through it.”

Chavis also admitted he wanted to “help the team” and play through the pain.

“The whole reason it’s been a few days is because I wanted to play through it and be out there and help the team,” he said. “I was kind of in a position where it wasn’t benefiting me and it wasn’t benefiting the team. While you’re in the game in the heat of the moment you don’t know if it’s pain or just soreness that will go away the next day. I woke up the next day and it was a little bit worse.”

Regardless of where the play landed him, Chavis is just happy he made the catch.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images