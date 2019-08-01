Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the eyes of many, the Houston Astros’ impressive trade deadline made them the favorite to win the 2019 World Series.

And while technically they are in the eyes of oddsmakers, they’re not atop the leaderboard alone.

The Astros, of course, made the biggest splash of an otherwise quiet deadline day Wednesday, landing Zack Greinke from the Arizona Diamondbacks, bolstering an already formidable rotation. In the aftermath of the deadline, Bovada updated its World Series odds for all 30 teams, and the Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers are the top two teams.

Updated World Series odds (Bovada): HOU/LAD +275

NYY +350

ATL +850

MIN +1400

CHC/CLE +1600

STL +1800

BOS/WAS +2200

PHI +2400

MIL +2500

TB +2800

OAK +4000

SF +5000

ARI +8000

CIN/LAA +12500

SD/TEX +15000

COL +18000

NYM +20000

PIT +25000

CWS +50000

BAL/DET/KC/MIA/SEA/TOR +400000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) August 1, 2019

Honestly, you probably could do much, much worse than throwing a few bucks down on the New York Mets at +20000 after they decided not to be sellers (they sit 4.5 games out of the second wild card spot in the National League at present).

It will be a thrilling rest of the regular season, for sure, and the postseason promises to be even more exciting.

