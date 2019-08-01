Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Despite them doing literally nothing, the Boston Red Sox gave us a lot to talk about with their actions at the trade deadline.

The defending World Series champions elected to stand pat, despite obvious needs in the bullpen. Yes, rosters expand in September, but the Red Sox largely will pursue their title defense with the group they currently have.

Is that good? Is that bad? Was Boston’s inactivity even surprising? NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Ricky Doyle discussed those topics and more in the latest edition of the “NESN Red Sox Podcast.”

Follow the link in the tweet below to listen to this week’s episode:

-Dave Dombrowski on standing pat

-Optimism in the bullpen?

-Biggest trades around MLB

— NESN (@NESN) August 1, 2019

