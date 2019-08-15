Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the NHL season fast approaching, the Boston Bruins’ young guns will be looking to improve upon their 2018-19 campaign.

The new season is bringing many predictions from hockey analysts. In fact, the fantasy hockey staff over at NHL.com recently made an interesting prediction about Bruins standouts Charlie McAvoy and Jake DeBrusk.

McAvoy and DeBrusk helped carry the Bruins to the Stanley Cup Final last season, and now they’ll have more weight on their shoulders moving forward. NHL.com’s Pete Jensen recently identified McAvoy and DeBrusk as fantasy “breakout candidates” for the 2019-20 season.

Of course, McAvoy’s projection is contingent upon him signing a new deal with the Bruins, although there hasn’t been any news on that front as of late. The young defenseman tallied 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) in 54 games last season while playing alongside captain Zdeno Chara on Boston’s top D pairing.

DeBrusk was just two points shy of recording a new career-high, totaling 42 points (27 goals, 15 assists) in 68 games.

McAvoy, 21, and DeBrusk, 22, are shaping up to be leaders for Boston in the future, and it’s fair to expect each to take another step forward this season — both in real life and in the fantasy realm.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images