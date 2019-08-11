Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pablo Sandoval wasn’t the best version of himself during his three-year tenure with the Boston Red Sox, but he did learn a lot from his experience with the organization.

Despite struggling at the plate and in the field for Boston, Sandoval knew he wanted to continue his Major League Baseball career elsewhere after being released from the Red Sox in 2017.

Baseball was his passion and something he didn’t want to give up at a relatively young age, according to a feature article by ESPN’s Marly Rivera.

“Being let go by the Red Sox hurt, especially because I was coming back from an injury and going through so many things in my life,” Sandoval told Rivera. “I am a person who loves this sport. This is my passion. Besides my family, there is nothing I love more, and baseball has given me many blessings.”

Although he failed to make a splash in Boston, Sandoval noted that above all else, it was a learning experience for him.

“Being in Boston was a learning experience,” he said. “The truth is that it was a great organization, and I have nothing against (the Red Sox). And the fans, they are demanding, they want to see their players contribute. They want to see the best of them. And I learned from that.

“And, of course, lots of comments were made,” he added. “I was mocked many times for my weight, but I learned to use all that as inspiration and as a learning experience.”

The 33-year-old is batting .269 with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs and an .823 OPS with the San Francisco Giants this season.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images