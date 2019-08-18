Rafael Devers no longer is having just a “breakout” season. Moreover, “great” no longer is a term that fairly describes what the 22-year-old has done this year.
The truth is, Devers is on pace to have one of the greatest seasons not just in Boston Red Sox history, but also in the storied history of Major League Baseball.
He’s been that good.
The star third baseman went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday night in his team’s 4-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles. After the game, Red Sox media relations coordinator Kyle Montemagno provided some eye-opening context on what’s been an incredible third season for Devers.
Check out these numbers:
That’s right: Devers is on pace to do so something only 12 people in baseball history have done. He also is on pace to do something in a Red Sox uniform that only Ted Williams has done.
Again, he’s just 22 years old.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images