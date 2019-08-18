Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers no longer is having just a “breakout” season. Moreover, “great” no longer is a term that fairly describes what the 22-year-old has done this year.

The truth is, Devers is on pace to have one of the greatest seasons not just in Boston Red Sox history, but also in the storied history of Major League Baseball.

He’s been that good.

The star third baseman went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday night in his team’s 4-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles. After the game, Red Sox media relations coordinator Kyle Montemagno provided some eye-opening context on what’s been an incredible third season for Devers.

Check out these numbers:

Rafael Devers has scored 101 runs in 2019 and is 3 RBI shy of 100 this season. The last player with 100+ runs and 100+ RBI in a season before turning 23 was KC's Carlos Beltrán in 1999 at 22. The only @RedSox to do so was Ted Williams, in both 1939 and 1940. — Kyle Montemagno (@KyleMontemagno) August 18, 2019

That’s right: Devers is on pace to do so something only 12 people in baseball history have done. He also is on pace to do something in a Red Sox uniform that only Ted Williams has done.

Again, he’s just 22 years old.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images