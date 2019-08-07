Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Both Steven Wright and Heath Hembree have been on the shelf with injuries, but seem to be on the mend.

Wright, who the Boston Red Sox placed on the injured list in July with a toe contusion, recently met with Dr. James Andrews to have his elbow examined. It was feared the knuckleballer would need to undergo Tommy John surgery, but it seems as if he is going to avoid going under the knife.

WEEI’s Rob Bradford reported Wright received a PRP injection in his elbow and now will rest for six weeks before going back to Dr. Andrews. Wright only has made six appearances for Boston this season after serving an 80-game suspension to begin the year.

Hembree, like his teammate, also received a PRP injection, per The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham. The right-hander was placed on the IL July 30 with elbow inflammation.

Manager Alex Cora expects Hembree to return to the mound this season, it’s just a matter of when at this point.

