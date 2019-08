Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Take a bow, Brock Holt.

The Boston Red Sox do-it-all man has been playing his been flexing his clutch muscle of late, and he was up to more of the same on Saturday night.

Holt led off the ninth inning with a solo home run that snuck over the right field wall at Petco Park, giving the Sox a 5-4 lead over the San Diego Padres.

Party like a Brockstar! pic.twitter.com/O8AkglYukK — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 25, 2019

Party like a Brockstar, indeed.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images