Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jaws dropped across the country Saturday when news broke of Andrew Luck’s retirement from the NFL after seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

But Colts owner Jim Irsay isn’t closing the door on Luck’s eventual return to the league.

“I don’t rule it out,” Irsay told reporters Saturday while addressing Luck’s retirement, per NFL Network’s Michael Giardi.

"I don't rule it out." #Colts owner Jim Irsay when asked if Andrew Luck will play in the NFL again. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 25, 2019

Interesting.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images