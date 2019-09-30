Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins begin their 2019-20 season in just three days, but one of their top-six forwards still has yet to practice since being injured.

David Krejci has been sidelined with a lower-body injury since Sept. 23, when he logged just two shifts in Boston’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Head coach Bruce Cassidy seemed optimistic the injury wasn’t serious and never thought the forward’s status was in question for Thursday.

Krejci didn’t practice with the team Monday, but Cassidy said Krejci has been “progressing well.”

“I would like to obviously see him get back into the live action with us,” Cassidy said Monday, per NHL.com’s Eric Russo. “He didn’t play a lot in preseason, so these battle drills are important now. But it is what it is. We don’t want to risk further injury. That’s where he’s at. Would be good if he got in (Tuesday) or at the latest Wednesday.”

And in a worst case scenario, Cassidy revealed his backup plan.

“We’ve considered moving Charlie (Coyle) up there. (Par) Lindholm practiced there today, wanted to see how that looked,” he said. “Par’s got more skill than what his resume dictates in the National Hockey League. He had good numbers in Sweden. We see a little bit of that. We’d go probably either way. Make that decision on Thursday.”

Of course, it would be ideal to have Krejci on the ice with his teammates when puck drops in Dallas against the Stars on Oct. 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images