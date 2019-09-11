Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The wait finally is over.

Well, almost anyway.

The Boston Bruins on Wednesday announced their 2019 training camp schedule, along with the attendees. The B’s open camp with a total of 53 players: 32 forwards, 16 defensemen and five goalies. The opening practice will be held at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Mass.

Take a look at who will be present on the ice:

The Black and Gold open training camp Thursday, with the last practice slated for Sept. 30 before Boston heads to Dallas to take on the Stars on Oct. 3.

Check out the full schedule below, provided by the team:

Thursday, September 12 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-Training Camp opens

-Players will be available to media as early as 12:15 p.m.

Friday, September 13 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-Group A practice, 10 a.m.

-Group A players will be available to media after practice

-Group B practice, 12:20 p.m.

-Group B players will be available to media after practice

-Head Coach Bruce Cassidy will be available to media after practice

Saturday, September 14 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-Group B practice, 10 a.m.

-Group B players will be available to media after practice

-Group A practice, 12:20 p.m.

-Group A players will be available to media after practice

-Head Coach Bruce Cassidy will be available to media after practice

Sunday, September 15 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-Group A practice, 10 a.m.

-Group A & B scrimmage, 11 a.m.

-Group A players will be available to media after practice

-Group B practice, 12 p.m.

-Group B players will be available to media after practice

-Head Coach Bruce Cassidy will be available to media after practice

Monday, September 16 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA/Prudential Center, Newark, NJ)

-Game Group practice, 10:30 a.m. (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-Game Group players available to media after practice

-Non-game Group practice, 11:30 a.m.

-Non-game Group players available to media after practice

-Head Coach Bruce Cassidy available to media after practice

-Travel to Newark, NJ

-Preseason Game at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. (Prudential Center, Newark, NJ)

-Travel to Boston, MA

Tuesday, September 17 (Boston, MA)

-TBD

Wednesday, September 18 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-Group A practice, 10:30 a.m.

-Group A players will be available to media after practice

-Group B practice, 12:15 p.m.

-Group B players will be available to media after practice

-Head Coach Bruce Cassidy will be available to media after practice

Thursday, September 19 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA/Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA)

-Game Group practice, 10:30 a.m. (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-Game Group players available to media after practice

-Non-game Group practice, 11:30 a.m.

-Non-game Group players available to media after practice

-Head Coach Bruce Cassidy available to media after practice

-Travel to Philadelphia, PA

-Preseason Game at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA)

-Travel to Boston, MA

Friday, September 20 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-Practice, 10:30 a.m.

-Head Coach Bruce Cassidy and players will be available to media after practice

Saturday, September 21 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA/United Center, Chicago, IL)

-Game Group practice, 10:30 a.m. (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-Game Group players available to media after practice

-Non-game Group practice, 11:30 a.m.

-Non-game Group players available to media after practice

-Head Coach Bruce Cassidy available to media after practice

-Travel to Chicago, IL

-Preseason Game at Chicago Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m. (United Center, Chicago, IL)

-Travel to Boston, MA

Sunday, September 22 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-Practice, 11:30 a.m.

-Head Coach Bruce Cassidy and players will be available to media after practice

Monday, September 23 (Boston, MA)

-Game Group practice, 10:30 a.m. (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-Game Group players available to media after practice

-Non-game Group practice, 11:30 a.m.

-Non-game Group players available to media after practice

-Head Coach Bruce Cassidy available to media after practice

-Preseason Game vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA)

Tuesday, September 24 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-Practice, 11 a.m.

-Head Coach Bruce Cassidy and players will be available to media after practice

Wednesday, September 25 (Boston, MA)

-Game Group practice, 10:30 a.m. (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-Game Group players available to media after practice

-Non-game Group practice, 11:30 a.m.

-Non-game Group players available to media after practice

-Head Coach Bruce Cassidy available to media after practice

-Preseason Game vs. New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA)

Thursday, September 26 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-Practice, 11 a.m.

-Head Coach Bruce Cassidy and players will be available to media after practice

Friday, September 27 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-Practice, 11 a.m.

-Head Coach Bruce Cassidy and players will be available to media after practice

Saturday, September 28 (Boston, MA)

-Pregame skate and media availability, TBD

-Preseason Game vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 3 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA)

Sunday, September 29 (Boston, MA)

-TBD

Monday, September 30 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-Practice, 11 a.m.

-Head Coach Bruce Cassidy and players will be available to media after practice

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images