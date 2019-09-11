Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two-time All-Star Johnny Cueto toed a Major League rubber Tuesday night in San Francisco for the first in over 13 months.

The Giants starter tossed five innings of one-hit ball to go along with four strikeouts in his return from Tommy John surgery. Cueto hadn’t pitched since Jul. 28 of last year, but looked sharp in his first start back. The solid outing sets him up to make his first road appearance next Tuesday at Fenway Park when the Giants take on the Boston Red Sox, according to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Cueto will pitch in Boston on Tuesday. Came out fine after last night. #sfgiants — Henry Schulman (@hankschulman) September 11, 2019

Prior to getting injured last season, Cueto made nine starts, going 3-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 53 innings.

Thumbnail photo via Cody Glenn/USA TODAY Sports Images