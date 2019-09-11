Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bruce Cassidy isn’t going anywhere.

With training camp set to begin Thursday, the Boston Bruins rewarded their head coach with a contract extension. It was announced as a multi-year extension, though just how many seasons are on the deal were not disclosed.

Cassidy took over in Boston in February 2017 after the B’s sacked Claude Julien. From there Cassidy’s had quite a bit of success, improving in the postseason each year. After a first-round loss to the Ottawa Senators in Game 7 in 2017, the Bruins advanced to the second round in 2018, where they fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in five contests. He brought the Bruins one win short of the Stanley Cup this summer, losing to St. Louis Blues in the final.

Overall, Cassidy’s 117-52-22 record gives him a .670 winning percentage, which at present is fourth-best in franchise history. The Bruins are the second NHL team he has coached, having guided the Washington Capitals over 110 games from 2002-03 campaign through the first 28 games of the 2003-04 season.

Thumbnail photo via @NHLBruins Instagram