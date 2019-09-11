Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots had an open roster spot after reportedly trading wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to the New York Jets.

The Patriots are filling that roster spot by signing veteran offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates. Newhouse serves as needed depth after starting right tackle Marcus Cannon went down with a shoulder injury in Week 1. Cannon’s injury reportedly isn’t considered season-ending.

Newhouse was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of TCU. Newhouse and Cannon were teammates at TCU.

Newhouse worked out for the Patriots on Monday. He’s played in 114 games with 72 starts with the Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers. He’s started games at left tackle, right tackle and left guard in his career.

It’s unclear who will start at right tackle Sunday when the Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins. New England’s options are Newhouse, backup offensive tackle Korey Cunningham, reserve offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor and starting left guard Joe Thuney.

