CANTON, Mass. — Tacko Fall could very well be the most sought-after storyline heading into Boston Celtics training camp.

It feels a bit odd, especially considering the Celtics boast a fresh roster led by All-NBA point guard Kemba Walker. But Fall quickly became a phenomenon at Las Vegas Summer League, and upon signing an Exhibit 10 contract with Boston, became a lock for fan favorite.

The 7-foot-7 big man enters training camp competing for the Celtics’ 15th and final roster spot with the likes of Javonte Green, Kaiser Gates, Tremont Waters and Yante Maten. Fall on Monday told reporters at media day that he’s happy with the progress he’s made this summer, while looking forward to improving upon that development this week at camp.

“I feel like I’ve gotten a lot better, especially at understanding the game and the way they play in the NBA,” Fall said. “The coaches have really done a great job trusting me with that and I really made a good choice in staying here all summer. Even being around some of the guys and watching them has really helped me.”

Fall notably pointed out Enes Kanter as someone who’s had an impact on his time around the Celtics so far this summer.

“Enes is the type of person that I always want to be around because he has such a positive aura around him and is such a great person with the biggest heart,” he added

Time will tell if Fall makes the Celtics’ opening night roster, but if he doesn’t, it’s more than likely that he’ll end up on another NBA team. His agent reportedly has reiterated this to the team, noting that someone would take a flier on him if he does end up on the open market.

Fall is on an Exhibit 10 deal, which can be converted into a fully-guaranteed contract. But if Boston wants to send him to the Maine Red Claws, the center will have to go through waivers, where it’s unlikely he’ll go unclaimed.

Boston begins training camp on Tuesday at the Auerbach Center.

