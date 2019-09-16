Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics’ frontcourt will have a different look to it this season following the departures of Al Horford and Aron Baynes.

With some uncertainty coming into training camp, specifically on the defensive end, Celtics fans will be happy to hear some rave reviews regarding newcomer Vincent Poirier following his FIBA World Cup performance in France’s tournament finale.

France came back from a 15-point deficit to beat Australia in the tournament’s third place game Sunday in China. The win, which gave France its second-consecutive third place finish, showcased Poirier’s upside, which was recognized by his teammates after the win.

Charlotte Hornets forward Nicolas Batum was impressed with Poirier placing emphasis on the fact he’s been playing basketball for less than a decade.

“This guy, I think, just started basketball 5 years ago, so he’s had a special career,” Batum said of Poirier, per NBA.com’s John Schuhmann. “His energy was great. We can’t count on Rudy (Gobert) every game… He was huge. He wasn’t scared by (Andrew) Bogut and Baynes… He was amazing tonight.”

Orlando Magic wing Evan Fournier, who scored 16 points in the win, also had great things to say about the big man, labeling the 25-year-old as a “good pick-up” for the Celtics.

“It’s clear that he’s a center that can block shots and control the paint,” Fournier said. “He’s a terrific roller, can really catch a lob, and obviously has a lot of energy. It’s a good pick-up for Boston, for sure.”

Poirier scored eight points on 4-of-8 shooting with seven rebounds in 20 minutes of action during France’s comeback win. He averaged 5.4 points and 3.9 rebounds over seven FIBA World Cup games.

He’ll now shift his focus to the beginning of his NBA career, as the Celtics are set to begin training camp on Oct. 1.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images