Week 2 of the NFL season wraps up Monday night with a matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.
The Jets are coming off a one-point loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, while the Browns look to rebound after a surprising blowout defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans.
Can Baker Mayfield lead Cleveland to its first win of the season? Can New York move to 1-1 without Sam Darnold as he recovers from mono? Only time will tell which team will come out victorious.
Here’s how to watch Browns-Jets online:
Start Time: Monday, Sept. 16, at 8:15 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN
