Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady might be acquiring more than just a top-flight target via the New England Patriots’ addition of Antonio Brown. He almost might be gaining a new roommate.

Brady’s arsenal was bolstered and then some over the weekend, as the Patriots reportedly signed Brown shortly after his release from the Oakland Raiders. The Patriots quarterback couldn’t have co-signed the transaction more emphatically, and he reportedly even offered to host Brown as he settles in his new home.

While unconventional, temporarily living together might be beneficial for Brady and Brown, as it could help accelerate their rapport building. Colin Cowherd, however, has one potential worry about Brown’s living conditions at the Brady household.

Tom Brady, according to reports, has made the offer to AB to stay at Brady’s house, until AB gets settled in. It will be sort of cramped. He will stay in the room with all the trophies, awards and Super Bowl rings in it. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) September 9, 2019

It’s a valid concern, but we have a feeling Brady and Gisele would be able to make some space for AB.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection was forced to serve as a spectator for the Patriots’ regular-season opener, which saw the reigning Super Bowl champions thump the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Brown, a Miami native, is eligible to play this Sunday when New England travels to South Beach for a Week 2 clash against the Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images